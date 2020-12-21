ZBG Token (ZT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One ZBG Token token can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $12.99 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00352439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00018124 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00025725 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token is a token. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

