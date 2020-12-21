Zap Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Zap has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Zap has a market cap of $33.49 million and $1.47 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00055348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00368485 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003897 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026070 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

