Zap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.47 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Zap has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a market cap of $31.98 million and $1.47 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00054101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.42 or 0.00356170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026491 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

