Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) to “Hold”

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price target on NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NetSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Shares of NetSTREIT stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. NetSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.38.

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth $6,363,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth $713,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth $395,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth $522,000.

About NetSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

