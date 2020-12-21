Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRTN. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.42.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.78 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

