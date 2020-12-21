Zacks Investment Research Lowers HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of HDB opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 124.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

