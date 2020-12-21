Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to Hold

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.37.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. 158,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $185.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares during the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

