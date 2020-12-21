Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aphria (NYSE:APHA) to Sell

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APHA. Canaccord Genuity lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

APHA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,066,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 2.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the second quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aphria by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aphria in the third quarter worth about $620,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Aphria by 209.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 504,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 341,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aphria by 11.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

