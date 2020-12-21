Zacks: Brokerages Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report sales of $2.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. V.F. posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $9.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.66 billion to $11.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,300. V.F. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

