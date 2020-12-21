Zacks: Brokerages Expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.99 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report sales of $317.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.08 million to $321.90 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $488.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Outfront Media by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $19.18. 74,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

