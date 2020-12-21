Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.71. Masco posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

NYSE MAS opened at $55.59 on Monday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

