Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Jabil reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.79. 5,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,970. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 122.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,176 shares of company stock worth $4,447,827 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Jabil by 6.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 621,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 40,096 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Jabil by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its position in Jabil by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

