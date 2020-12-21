Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Franklin Covey posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of FC stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $328.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78, a PEG ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.62. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

