Zacks: Brokerages Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. AerCap reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.90. 50,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,313. AerCap has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 2.38.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

