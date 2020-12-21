Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.91 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report $9.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.78 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $8.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $33.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.69 billion to $33.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.20 billion to $38.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,773 shares of company stock worth $13,167,317 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 108,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,410,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,613 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 77,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

