Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 million. Biomerica posted sales of $1.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $10.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $14.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.94 million, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $37.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million.

BMRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

In other Biomerica news, Director Catherine Coste acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the third quarter worth $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter worth $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Biomerica by 37.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

