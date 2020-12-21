Zacks: Analysts Expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.55. Invesco reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 12,777,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,073. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Invesco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,433,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

