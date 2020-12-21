Zacks: Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post sales of $778.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $774.00 million to $784.30 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $809.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $6,030,941. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $51,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,630,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,083. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day moving average is $136.29.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.