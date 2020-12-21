Zacks: Analysts Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce $223.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.00 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $255.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $849.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $866.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $869.82 million, with estimates ranging from $815.10 million to $907.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of ACC opened at $42.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

