Zacks: Analysts Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce $223.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.00 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $255.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $849.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $866.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $869.82 million, with estimates ranging from $815.10 million to $907.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of ACC opened at $42.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.