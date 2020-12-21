Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%.

MCHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

MCHX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.13. 43,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,241. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marchex during the third quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marchex by 416.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 98,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

