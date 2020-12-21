Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 371,942 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 891.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 198,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

