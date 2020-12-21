YOU COIN (YOU) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.15 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $454,839.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00148727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.12 or 0.00803949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00174308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00372462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00119234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00074996 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

