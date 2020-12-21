YOU COIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $454,839.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $454,839.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00148727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.12 or 0.00803949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00174308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00372462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00119234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00074996 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

