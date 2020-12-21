XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Bank of America began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth about $90,000.

XPeng stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.28. 203,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,181,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

