Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XENE. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

