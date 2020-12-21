WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Sells $5,740,406.90 in Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 203,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $5,740,406.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,778,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,474,748.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oprah Winfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WW International alerts:

On Friday, December 11th, Oprah Winfrey sold 70,738 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $2,054,938.90.

On Monday, December 14th, Oprah Winfrey sold 182,073 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $5,363,870.58.

On Monday, December 7th, Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oprah Winfrey sold 305,731 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $9,382,884.39.

NASDAQ WW opened at $26.80 on Monday. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.26 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP grew its holdings in WW International by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 59,288 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in WW International by 452.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 109,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WW International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after buying an additional 262,863 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WW International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.