WPP (NYSE:WPP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.
Shares of WPP stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
