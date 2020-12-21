WPP (NYSE:WPP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth $215,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

