WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WPP opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26. WPP has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WPP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in WPP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

