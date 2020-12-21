Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $204,138.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,598.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $627,724.43. Insiders sold 85,271 shares of company stock worth $4,420,743 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 83.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,506,000 after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.