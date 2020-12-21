Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WOR. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:WOR opened at $49.11 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard G. Welch sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $93,080.25. Also, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $627,724.43. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,271 shares of company stock worth $4,420,743. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

