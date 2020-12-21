Worldcore (WRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82,059.40

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Worldcore has a market capitalization of $82,059.40 and $259.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Worldcore has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00054147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00346812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025279 BTC.

Worldcore Token Profile

WRC is a token. It launched on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.eu . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

