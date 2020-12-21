World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insider Sells $206,340.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,226,901.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of WRLD stock traded down $5.39 on Monday, hitting $100.16. 485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,518. The firm has a market cap of $688.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $124.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on WRLD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.