World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insider Sells $206,340.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,226,901.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WRLD stock traded down $5.39 on Monday, hitting $100.16. 485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,518. The firm has a market cap of $688.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $124.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 175.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRLD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.