Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price target on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.18.

Shares of WING opened at $144.30 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 150.31, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 66.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

