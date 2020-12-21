Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WY. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.78.

WY opened at $33.74 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $33,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

