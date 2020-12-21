Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG opened at $47.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

