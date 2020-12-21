Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 49.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $99.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.