Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $267,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 41.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

NYSE KEY opened at $15.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

