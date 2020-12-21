Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 283 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 66.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 105.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.63.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

