West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Price Target Raised to C$102.00

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James raised West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$92.00.

TSE WFT opened at C$82.79 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$21.60 and a 1-year high of C$86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.48.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.83 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 7.4599995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

