Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,837 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of ShotSpotter worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 5.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth $1,359,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $425.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.92, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $75,294.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $184,072.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,125.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

