Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $708,000 Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Heritage Insurance worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $9.98 on Monday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

