Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $693,000 Holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 48.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 600.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

CALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $5.30 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $373.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

