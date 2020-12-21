Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $673,000 Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

HAFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

