Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of New Gold worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $2.29 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.