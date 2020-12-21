Weibo (WB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Weibo has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.63 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $46.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

WB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

