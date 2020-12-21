Webchain One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Webchain has a total market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX , RaisEX, EscoDEX and Coinroom.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00632028 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001164 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000409 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Webchain Profile

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive . Webchain’s official website is webchain.network

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, ChaoEX , BiteBTC, RaisEX, Coinroom and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.