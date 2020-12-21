Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WAT. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.23.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT stock opened at $250.38 on Thursday. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $39,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Waters by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.