Warburg Research Analysts Give Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) a €66.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.63 ($80.74).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA FIE opened at €67.55 ($79.47) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.91. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.