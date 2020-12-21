Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $133,835,126.04 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 917,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $133,835,126.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,351,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,560,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Walmart stock opened at $145.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
