Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $133,835,126.04 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 917,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $133,835,126.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,351,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,560,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart stock opened at $145.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

