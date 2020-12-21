Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 218.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 627,797 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 98.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 423,835 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 13.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 13.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wabash National by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after buying an additional 217,809 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WNC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $17.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $918.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $19.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.84 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other Wabash National news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $87,313.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

